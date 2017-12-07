× Former TCC student accused of holding teacher at gunpoint to appear in court Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The man accused of pulling out a gun on a TCC professor is expected to be back inside a Virginia Beach courtroom Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened over the summer.

The last few times Jarod Jones was before a city judge he said the government was out to get him and the judge called him combative.

The 38-year-old is accused of threatening a female professor with a gun inside a bathroom on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus.

Officials said the teacher was screaming and suspect got away, causing the school to go on lockdown.

They told News 3 Jones was a former student at the school.

We interviewed college staff the day the incident happened.

“For me my heart just goes into my throat,” Marian Anderfuren, the campus’ Public Information Officer said. “And, you hope that nobody is hurt. But in any type of school you have to be ready and prepared to deal with something like this”

Jones is facing several charges including abduction and possession of a firearm.