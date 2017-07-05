× Former TCC student accused of pulling a gun on a female professor expected in court

Virginia Beach, Va. – A 38 year-old former TCC student is expected in front of a judge Wednesday for pulling a gun on a teacher.

TCC officials said Jarod Jamale Jones was arrested Friday, June 30, by Virginia Beach Police accused of the incident which happened on Wednesday, June 28.

Jones is accused a threatening a female professor inside of a bathroom on the TCC Virginia Beach campus with a gun.

TCC officials said the teacher screaming and the suspect got away but the school was put on a temporary lockdown.

TCC said Jones attended classes at TCC from Summer 2014 through Spring 2017 and in accordance with the college’s student affairs policies, Mr. Jones is no longer a student at TCC.

Police said on Saturday police spotted the suspect at 10pm inside of a car near Holland Road and Dam Neck Road.

They said he fled after police tried to stop him, then crashed near 1301 Oceana Boulevard.

Jones is currently charged with brandishing a firearm, abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission​ of a felony and revocation of a suspended sentence.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Jones is expected in court at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.