Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect in TCC attempted armed assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an incident at TCC on Wednesday.

The TCC incident happened on the Virginia Beach campus when a man entered a bathroom and tried to assault an instructor.

When she screamed he fled and police had been looking for the suspect since.

Police dispatchers were alerted of Friday night’s situation around 10 p.m.

They responded to the 1300 block of Oceana Blvd.

There is no further information available at this time.

