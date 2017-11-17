Cracker Barrel prepares 500,000 pounds of turkey for their busiest day, Thanksgiving

Cracker Barrel restaurants around the nation are preparing for their busiest day of the year, and that day is Thanksgiving!

The restaurant will be serving the masses and in order to do that about 73,000 employees are staffed at all 647 locations.

People choose to eat out for many reasons, maybe they burned their turkey or didn’t have the time to cook for family and friends.

“On Thanksgiving, our busiest day of the year, guests turn to Cracker Barrel so they can enjoy the holiday while leaving the cooking to us,” said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. “Every day throughout the year, we work to create a comfortable, ‘home away from home’ for our guests where they can relax with family and friends, which is why so many people trust us during Thanksgiving, an especially important time for gathering and connecting with loved ones.”

On Thanksgiving Cracker Barrel expects to serve:

500,000 pounds of turkey

7 million ounces of gravy

1.6 million ounces of cranberry relish

1 million pieces of pie

More Thanksgiving stories:

Holidays in the military: How the Navy is spending Thanksgiving

Portsmouth Humane Society looking for temporary fosters this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is the worst day of the year for home cooking fires