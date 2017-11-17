Portsmouth Humane Society looking for temporary fosters this Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Humane Society is trying out a new idea this Thanksgiving!

The shelter is looking for temporary fosters for the Thanksgiving holiday. Those willing to be fosters can take an adoptable dog home from November 22 and bring them back to the shelter on November 27.

Shelter staff say this will give the dogs a break from the shelter and show them that they haven’t been forgotten this Thanksgiving. If you fall in love with your guest, the shelter says they will be open for adoptions on November 27.

The Portsmouth Humane Society says this is the first time they are doing the program, but other area shelters have done it in previous years. Those shelters call it a success for both the animals and the temporary foster families.

If you are interested in becoming a temporary foster this Thanksgiving visit the Portsmouth Humane Society website.