Thanksgiving is the worst day of the year for home cooking fires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Firefighters have a warning this Thanksgiving, don't turn your meal into a disaster or worse this holiday.

Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, in that order, are the peak days for home cooking fires.

Typically, the number of residential fires doubles on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Fire Administration offer these tips to stay safe: