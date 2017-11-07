All eyes on Virginia’s heated governor’s race

NORFOLK, Va. – Election Day 2017 has arrived and all eyes appear to be on Virginia as the Commonwealth heads to the polls to elect a new governor.

Full Coverage: 2017 Virginia Gubernatorial Election

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday to express his support for Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, while also expressing his disdain for Democratic candidate Ralph Northam.

.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

….and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

Current Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe posted a video on Twitter from outside of his polling place in Richmond. He not only encouraged Virginians to get out and vote, but also encouraged voters to cast their ballots for Ralph Northam, as Justin Fairfax for Lieutenant Governor, and Mark Herring for Attorney General.

Northam has held the office of Lieutenant Governor under McAuliffe during his term.

The final polls before the election had Northam with a slight edge over Gillespie.

Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED:

Election Day 2017: Everything you need to know

Final CNU Poll: Northam holds 6-point lead over Gillespie

GOP candidate Ed Gillespie talks about the issues with News 3

Ralph Northam talks about the issues as Election Day nears