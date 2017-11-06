Final CNU Poll: Northam holds 6-point lead over Gillespie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Democratic candidate for Virginia governor Ralph Northam is holding a 6-point lead over Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, according to the final poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy.

The newest and final poll results come just one day before voters head to the polls to cast their votes.

Since the last poll released October 27, Northam dropped one point, narrowing the gap from 51% to 45%.

CNU says assuming undecided voters will follow historical voting patterns on Tuesday, they predict Northam to claim victory, 51.3% to 46.8%.

Northam has strong support in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, and among women, African-Americans and young voters. Gillespie’s supporters are in Southwest-Southside Virginia and tend to be 45 and older.

The numbers for lieutenant governor and attorney general remain close.

For lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax leads Republican Jill Vogel, 50%-45%, with a projected Fairfax victory of 51.9% to 48.1%.

For attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring leads Republican John Adams, 49%-45%, with a projected Herring victory of 51.1% to 48.9%.

