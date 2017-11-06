Election Day 2017: Everything you need to know

Tuesday, November 7th is Election Day!

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and as long as you are in line to vote by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote!

Click here to find your polling place.

When you get to your polling location, you will need to have a photo ID and be able to verbally tell election officers your name and address.

This year, we’ll be electing Virginia’s next Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

Depending on what city you live in, there will be other races.

Click here if you’d like to look at your ballot before you get to the polls.

