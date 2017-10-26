Norfolk IKEA groundbreaking set for November 17

NORFOLK, Va. – Progress! IKEA will break ground on their Norfolk store on November 17!

The much-anticipated store is expected to open in Spring 2019. It will be located on 19 acres at the northwestern corner of I-64 and Northampton Boulevard.

Once open, it will be the store’s second location in Virginia.

During the construction phase, more than 500 jobs are expected to be fulfilled. Once the store is complete, IKEA Norfolk will employ approximately 250 workers.

The store will be 338,000-square feet with 935 parking spaces. It will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a 450-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a ‘Children’s IKEA’ area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store, and preferred parking.

