IKEA construction to begin this fall

NORFOLK, Va. – Last year there were plans to open Virginia’s second IKEA store in Norfolk. Now those plans are finally coming to fruition.

According to the City of Norfolk, the Swedish furniture retailer has cleared the property and is getting ready for site preparations. Site work is anticipated to be completed this year, with building construction to start immediately after.

At this time, IKEA has an approved site plan but is proposing modifications to storm water. These submittals and reviews should be completed by mid-September.

Crews are currently working to bring power to the site of I-64 and Northampton Boulevard. The proposed store will be 331,000 sq. ft. and feature 1,000 parking spaces on 19 acres of land. The design will be similar to all other IKEA stores and reflect the same architectural design.

While it is still projected to open sometime in 2018, IKEA will announce the official grand opening date once construction begins.

There are only 42 IKEA stores in the U.S., with the closest locations in Woodbridge, Virginia and Charlotte, North Carolina

