Contractors hired for IKEA Norfolk construction; Opening planned for Spring 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – IKEA has officially hired the contractors to build their Norfolk location, the company announced Tuesday.

The Norfolk location was announced in June of 2016. Once complete, it will be the store’s second location in Virginia. It will be located on 19 acres at the northwestern corner of I-64 and Northampton Boulevard.

Pending remaining permits, construction on the project is scheduled to begin this fall, with a store opening planned for the Spring of 2019.

Memphis-based Linkous Construction Company has been chosen to serve as Construction Manager for the site work and store development project. The company has built nearly 40-million square feet of commercial, industrial and institutional projects over the past 30 years, including the IKEA Memphis store that opened in December 2016.

Additional contractors include Divaris Real Estate brokerage for site selection support; Wilcox Savage for local land use counsel; Kimley-Horn for civil and traffic engineering; IMEG for structural engineering, ACIES Engineering, Inc. for mechanical, electrical and plumbing design; Code Consultants, Inc. for code consulting and fire protection; GET Solutions, Inc. for geotechnical services; GreenbergFarrow for development coordination and project architect.

During the construction phase, more than 500 jobs are expected to be fulfilled. Once the store is complete, IKEA Norfolk will employ approximately 250 workers.

The store will be 338,000-square feet with 935 parking spaces. It will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a 450-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a ‘Children’s IKEA’ area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store, and preferred parking.

