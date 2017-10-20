Live now: NASA astronauts perform spacewalk outside ISS

Two NASA astronauts are performing a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday morning.

Cmdr. Randy Bresnik and flight engineer Joe Acaba will be working on a “hand” that was recently installed on the end of the Canadarm 2 robotic arm. They will also be replacing a fuse in a two-armed robot called “Dextre” and install a new HD camera.

This is the third spacewalk at the ISS this month.

