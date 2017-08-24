SpaceX to launch satellite, re-land booster rocket at 2:50 p.m.

SpaceX plans to launch an Earth-observing satellite into orbit on Thursday and then attempt to land the Falcon 9 booster rocket on a platform offshore.

The Formosat-5 satellite is being launched for Taiwan’s National Space Organization from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The launch is scheduled for 2:51 p.m. EST and the Falcon 9 rocket should land on the platform approximately 10 minutes and 47 seconds later.

According to Space.com, the Formosat-5 satellite is designed to operate in a sun-synchronous orbit about 447 miles (720 kilometers) above Earth. The satellite’s primary instrument is an Earth-observing camera system capable of 2-meter (6.5 feet) resolution in black and white, and 4-m (13 feet) resolution in color. The satellite also carries a secondary Advanced Ionospheric Probe instrument built by Taiwan’s National Central University.

