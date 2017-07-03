First re-flown commercial spacecraft returns from International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft successfully returned to Earth Monday morning after completing a delivery to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft was launched to the ISS on June 3 and docked with the station on June 5.

It was the first time SpaceX had reused a spacecraft to ferry cargo to the ISS. The Dragon spacecraft used in this mission was previously flown in a September 2014 trip to the ISS.

SpaceX has completed 10 previous resupply missions to the ISS since 2012 and used a different Dragon each time.

The spacecraft delivered nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies to the ISS crew — everything from food for the crew to fruit flies and rodents to be used in various experiments.

The spacecraft stayed docked with the ISS for about a month. It was loaded with over 4,100 pounds of lab results and garbage before being released at 2:41 a.m. EST on Monday morning.

Dragon splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, southwest of Long Beach, at approximately 8:14 a.m. EST, marking the first successful re-flight of a commercial spacecraft to and from the International Space Station.

Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed—completing first re-flight of a commercial spacecraft to and from the @Space_Station. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 3, 2017

