Watch: Resupply spacecraft arrives at International Space Station

The International Space Station is set to receive a Dragon spacecraft Monday that is carrying resupply cargo.

The spacecraft was launched Saturday on a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is the first time SpaceX has re-used a capsule that had been previously flown. The Dragon had previously been sent to the ISS in 2014.

The Dragon spacecraft will slowly approach the ISS until it is captured by the Space Station Remote Manipulator System arm, controlled by astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer.

The Dragon is carrying 1,069 kg (2,357 lb) of science investigations, 242 kg (534 lb) of crew supplies, 199 kg (439 lb) of vehicle hardware, 56 kg (123 lb) of spacewalk equipment, 27 kg (60 lb) of computer resources, a 325 kg (717 lb) Roll-Out Solar Array, a 372 kg (820 lb) Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer experiment, and a 305 kg (672 lb) Multiple User System for Earth Sensing system.