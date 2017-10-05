Watch live: Astronauts go outside of International Space Station for spacewalk

HOUSTON — Two American astronauts are heading outside the International Space Station at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 6.5-hour spacewalk.

This is the first of three spacewalks planned for October.

During Thursday’s spacewalk, Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA will replace a Latching End Effectors (LEE) on the station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2.

One of the Canadarm2 grappling mechanisms recently experienced a stall of its motorized latches, but the problem has had no effect on planned station operations.