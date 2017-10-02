Woman charged in 2016 Chesapeake murder requests bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend is asking a judge to set a bond in her case.

Dequashia Copeland, 25, is charged with Murder in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony after police said she and her brother, Darrius Copeland, 22, gunned down a Chesapeake man in front of his home.

The shooting happened on August 17th on Bell Tower Arch. Police told News 3 25-year-old Timothy Crosky was shot in broad daylight on Bell Tower Arch and died in the hospital from his injuries later that day.

News 3 spoke to McClean’s father after the shooting, he pleaded with the public as police searched for the gunman.

Surveillance video linked Dequesia Copeland’s car to the crime and police then charged her and her brother Darrius, but the two were nowhere to be found.

On September 8, 2017 the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the two subjects in connection with the homicide of Timothy Crosky. The arrests took place where both brother and sister were residing in Jacksonville, Florida without incident.

Court records say witnesses told police Crosky’s ex-girlfriend threatened “to kill him over the phone” the day he was shot.

RELATED:

Suspects in 2016 Chesapeake fatal shooting arrested in Florida

Father sends message to son’s murder suspect, Chesapeake police release surveillance video

Family says homicide victim was targeted

Chesapeake man dies after being shot at his home