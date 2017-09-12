Suspects in 2016 Chesapeake fatal shooting arrested in Florida

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in August 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Darrius Copeland, 22, and Daquashia Copeland, 25, on September 8.

The suspects, who are siblings, were charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The two are being held in Florida and are awaiting extradition.

Timothy Crosky, 25, was shot at his home in the 1200 block of Bell Tower Arch on August 17, 2016, according to police.

Officers found Crosky lying on the ground with gunshot wounds around 5:30 p.m.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A cousin of the victim told News 3, he was a father to two little girls.

“He was an outstanding guy, he was one of a kind,” says Calvin Parker. “That’s all I can say. There are very few souls like him that you find in a lifetime and I just lost mine.”

