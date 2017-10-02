Run, hide, fight: how to survive an active shooter situation

NORFOLK, Va. – After a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, local security experts are sharing advice on how to survive an active shooter situation.

A gunman opened fire on a crowd on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night, killing at least 58 and injuring hundreds more.

The best advice from law enforcement in an active shooter situation: run, hide, or fight.

If possible, experts say the best way is to run away from the threat. Always try to escape and evacuate, even if others are insisting on staying.

However, in certain situations it may be better to remain in place and try to avoid detection.

The last option, though the least preferable, is to fight the shooter with whatever means necessary.

In August, the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit provided it’s Active Threat Citizen Defense in a public setting for the first time.

Master Police Officer David Nieves talked to News 3 after the training about surviving an active threat situation.

“You’ve got three choices. You either need to run, hide or fight. You just need to keep your head about yourself and understand that you only have a few seconds to understand what you’re going to do. You better have a plan before you need that plan because there are no seconds, you aren’t going to have time to make a plan,” he explained.

Experts say it’s also important to remain aware of your surroundings when in public.

“Things can happen anywhere. We don’t want [people] to have the mindset that it will never happen here. It will never happen to me. If you have that mindset then you’ve already lost,” MPO Nieves stated.

