Mass causality drill takes place in Norfolk in preparation for the worst

NORFOLK, Va. - A mass casualty drill took place Thursday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The drill was exercised in order to practice in case of emergencies.

In this instance officials said the drill was based on a fake event where explosions went off at Town Point Park during an event.

In the scenario bombs went off and there were active shooters at the exits of the park.

Health officials practiced tending to 80 'injured' people.

The learning exercise was planned to help people get better at responding during trauma situations.