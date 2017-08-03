Class teaches how to survive an active shooting situation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – People got a chance to learn what they can do to stay safe in an active shooter situation. This is in light of the hours-long standoff at Ebby’s Auto Painting and Collision Repair on 2nd Street.

About 20 people attended the class at the Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce. Robin Bledsoe said she wanted to learn what she could do.

“I normally eat down where it happened, get breakfast. I couldn’t believe it. I was very shocked. You don’t think those things would happen in our little town,” said Bledsoe.

Randy Riddick, who spent 14 years with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Department taught the class.

“Part of what we want the public to realize is to not be in denial and react to it. That fast reaction could possibly save their lives,” said Riddick.

He said there are three things everyone can do: Run, hide and fight.

“Hiding in place, fortifying yourself in place. Identifying possible weapons you can use in the event it comes to the third reaction is to fight,” said Riddick.

He further challenged students in the class to come up with what can be used as a weapon. Noting almost every building has a fire extinguisher, which can be used in two ways by deploying the actual contents or using its weight as a weapon.

“Let’s look at the coffee pot. We got a hot substance that can be thrown in the face. They can use the coffee pot itself, furniture, anything can be a weapon,” said Riddick.

Bledsoe said the class made her realize what she could work on, including situational awareness. Riddick said seating yourself where you can see the door and who comes in and out is key.