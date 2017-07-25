‘Active shooter’ investigation underway at Williamsburg business

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An “active shooter” investigation is underway at Ebby’s Auto Painting/Collision on 2nd Street in Williamsburg, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a man is barricaded inside the body shop.

One person was shot during the incident but has been transported to a local hospital to be treated.

People are being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street.

At this time, Magruder Elementary School and Queens Lake Middle School have been placed on modified lockdowns due to the incident, according to York County Schools. The schools are in session for summer school and Summer Fun programs.

This is a developing story. News 3 is working to gather more information.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app