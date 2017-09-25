Mandatory evacuation issued for Hatteras Island visitors ahead of Hurricane Maria

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A mandatory evacuation has been issued ahead of Hurricane Maria for visitors on Hatteras Island effective at 12 p.m. Monday.

The Dare County Department of Emergency Management made the announcement in a release on Monday morning.

Hatteras Island visitors should pack their belongings and leave the island as soon as possible, before conditions deteriorate and driving becomes hazardous.

Hurricane Maria is expected to bring high winds and significant ocean and sound overwash and flooding.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued ahead of Hurricane Maria for a portion of the North Carolina coast, from Cape Lookout to Duck, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Duck to the North Carolina/Virginia border and north of Surf City to south of Cape Lookout.

An evacuation order was previously issued for Ocracoke Island.

If you or someone you know has special medical needs and may need assistance, please call the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, Social Services Division at 252-475-5500.

