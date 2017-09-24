Tropical Storm Watch issued for coast of North Carolina as Maria moves northward

MIAMI, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch has been issued for a majority of the coast of North Carolina as Hurricane Maria moves northward.

A 5 p.m. the National Hurricane Center issued the Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of North Carolina from Surf City northward to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

NHC also issued a Storm Surge Watch for the coast of North Carolina from Cape Lookout northward to Duck.

Maria has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says Maria will be moving well east of the United States southeast coast during the next two days.

Maria is about 425 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and is expected to move towards the north though Tuesday. Maria is forecast to remain offshore but near the Outer Banks by the middle of the week. Tidal flooding is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A turn toward the north is expected this evening, and a northward motion with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to continue through Monday.

Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico as a strong category 4 storm around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm is moving north at nine mph with maximum sustained winds are around 105 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday.

Location: 29.4°N 73.0°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 941 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

