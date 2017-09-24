Mandatory visitor evacuation for Ocracoke Island

HYDE Co., N.C. – Hyde County will be putting in place a mandatory evacuation order for visitors on Ocracoke Island.

The visitor evacuation will go into effect at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in advance of Hurricane Maria.

At 5 p.m. the National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of North Carolina from Surf City northward to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

NHC also issued a Storm Surge Watch for the coast of North Carolina from Cape Lookout northward to Duck.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.