Last of 4 charged in 2016 Norfolk homicide pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. – A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday for the March 2016 shooting death of Robert Knight III.

Around 2 p.m. on March 5, 2016, police found Knight in the driver’s seat of a white minivan, with several gunshot wounds. He later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Mondozer Masters was one of four people charged in the death and the final defendant to appear in court. He pleaded guilty to one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12.

Elisha Hernandez, Jamia Garcia, and Tradell Cook were also charged in the case.

Garcia pleaded guilty to a charge of one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and was sentenced to serve two years and two months in prison.

Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Use of a Firearm and was sentenced to serve 33 years in prison.

Cook pleaded guilty to one count of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm and was sentenced to serve a total of 12 years in prison.

