Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2016 Ocean View murder

\NORFOLK, Va. – A man involved in a deadly Ocean View shooting in March of 2016 pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in Norfolk Circuit Court and was sentenced to serve a total of 12 years in prison.

Tradell Cook was charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the death of 38-year-old Robert Knight III.

Around 2 p.m. on March 5, 2016, police found Knight in the driver’s seat of a white minivan, with several gunshot wounds. He later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Elisha Hernandez, Mondozer Masters and Jamia Garcia were also arrested and charged in relation to the case.

Garcia pleaded guilty to a charge of one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and was sentenced to serve two years and two months in prison.

Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Use of a Firearm and was sentenced to serve 33 years in prison.

Masters has a hearing scheduled for August 29.

