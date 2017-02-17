Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for deadly Ocean View shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a deadly Ocean View shooting that happened in March, 2016.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said Elisha Hernandez was sentenced Friday to 68 years in prison with 35 years suspended resulting in 33 years of active time to serve.

Hernandez is serving time for the convictions of one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Robbery, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in November, 2016.

Hernandez was charged following the shooting death of Robert Knight III.

Around 2 p.m. on March 5, police found Knight in the driver’s seat of a white minivan with several gunshot wounds. He later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The shooting happened on Kingston Avenue.

The cases of two co-defendants to Hernandez who are also charged in the murder – Mondozer Masters and Tradell Cook – remain pending in Norfolk Circuit Court.

A fourth co-defendant (not charged with murder), Jamia Garcia, pleaded guilty as charged to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and was sentenced for the conviction in October, 2016.