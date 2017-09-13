U.S. Navy Blue Angels to fly over Norfolk Wednesday to honor Naval Station Norfolk’s 100th anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon in honor of the Centennial of Naval Station Norfolk!

Between 4:30 and 5 p.m., the flight demonstration team will fly in formation from the I-264 bridge in downtown Norfolk/Portsmouth north along the Elizabeth River past Nauticus to Naval Station Norfolk.

Naval Station Norfolk is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017. The City of Norfolk and multiple Hampton Roads organizations have spent the year highlighting the installation’s history and impact on Hampton Roads, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the country.

The Blue Angels are also performing September 16-17 at the Naval Air Station Oceana Airshow.

