USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Farragut join hurricane relief efforts

NORFOLK, Va. – The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and Arleigh Burke-destroyer USS Farragut have been ordered to join a group of US Navy ships that are already underway to provide humanitarian relief after Hurricane Irma.

The Norfolk-based USS Abraham Lincoln left port on August 30 for training off the coast of Virginia and were called to respond, while the Mayport-based USS Farragut was conducting operations off the coast of Florida when they were called to respond.

They join the Mayport-based USS Iwo Jima and USS New York, which had both left Mayport on September 6 for Norfolk to pick up supplies and personnel to respond to the relief. Those ships left Norfolk on Friday.

Two other Norfolk-based Navy ships, the USS Kearsage and USS Oak Hill, left August 31 to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but were redirected to respond to Hurricane Irma relief efforts in the Caribbean.

They join the USS Wasp, which was underway after leaving Norfolk on August 30 for their new homeport in Sasebo, Japan.

Those three ships have been sent to the U.S. Virgin Islands to provide medical support, maritime civil affairs, and maritime security, among other duties.

