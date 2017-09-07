Mayport-based USS Iwo Jima, USS New York arrive in Norfolk for supplies before responding to hurricane relief

NORFOLK, Va. – The US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) have arrived in Norfolk to pick up supplies and equipment for hurricane relief.

News 3 first reported the Navy’s hurricane relief plans on Tuesday.

The Norfolk-based amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 1) both left on August 31 to respond in support of Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas.

After the ships left, the threat of Hurricane Irma intensified and both ships remained underway, but also ready to respond in support of Hurricane Irma relief efforts in the Caribbean.

The USS Iwo Jima and USS New York were sent from Naval Station Mayport to pick up supplied and equipment in Norfolk before heading out.

Like the USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill, the Florida-based ships do not yet have any official tasking but will remain ready to respond wherever they are needed.

