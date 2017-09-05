USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill may respond to Hurricane Irma relief efforts if needed

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy has confirmed to News 3 that amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 1) remain underway, though they may no longer be heading to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

The ships left Norfolk on August 31.

Now that Hurricane Irma is threatening islands in the Caribbean, both ships are have no official tasking but remain ready to respond in support of Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas, or Hurricane Irma response in the Caribbean.

Additionally, the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) have left their homeport at Naval Station Mayport in Florida en route to Norfolk to pick up supplies and equipment for possible Harvey and Irma relief, but like the Kearsarge and Oak Hill, they have no official tasking set right now.

