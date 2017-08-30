USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief

NORFOLK, Va. – Amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) will leave their homeports in Norfolk to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas, the U.S. Fleet Forces command announced Wednesday.

Kearsarge, along with Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, will depart Naval Station Norfolk Thursday. Oak Hill will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The ships will provide medical support, maritime security and heavy lift air support. State and local agencies are in the lead for this response effort, which will most likely be long-term.

News 3 will cover the ships’ departure Thursday.