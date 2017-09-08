× Ronnie Boone heads to Federal Court Friday for a probation violation hearing

NORFOLK, Va. – After photos circulated back in July, a well-known businessman is being summoned by a judge.

The photos show well-known Ocean view businessman, Ronnie Boone, driving a car.

Boone plead guilty to bribery and bank fraud in the corruption case against Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot. Boone never received jail time for his crime, but was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of house arrest.

When the photos came out on social media Boone’s attorney, Jon Babineau, told News 3 Boone was actually trying to help a man move his car when he got behind the wheel, but acknowledged Boone is not allowed to do that.

Despite the house arrest, Boone is allowed to leave his house for approved reasons and Babineau said, “there continue to [be people] who seem to be intent on trying to cause Mr. Boone some harm.”

His attorney said Boone will likely face some sort of punishment, but nobody is sure what it will be until he faces a judge Friday morning for a probation violation hearing scheduled for 11 a. m.