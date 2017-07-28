Ronnie Boone seen driving car, which is against his sentencing guidelines

NORFOLK, Va. – Photos circulating on social media appear to show Ronnie Boone driving a car, which is against the sentencing guidelines he agreed to earlier this year.

In a text message, Boone’s attorney, Jon Babineau, acknowledged Boone drove a car. “He did move a car and he should not have done that,” Babineau wrote. “The court has been made aware of the same. The judge will decide the appropriate action to take.”

Boone, a well-known Ocean view businessman, did not receive any jail time after he pleaded guilty to bribery and bank fraud. He was sentenced to three years probation and one year of house arrest. He became a key figure in the corruption case against Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, who was sentenced to six years in prison.

“I think he (Boone) got sidetracked. He allowed a relationship with Mr. Burfoot to go somewhere where it should’ve never gone, now we have to work hard to restore his image back in the community,” said Babineau following Boone’s sentencing in March.

