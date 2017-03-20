Local businessman Ronnie Boone sentenced on bribery and bank fraud charges

NORFOLK, Va. – Local businessman Ronnie Boone Sr. has been sentenced for bribery and bank fraud.

Boone was sentenced to three years probation and one year of house arrest. He will face no jail time.

The prosecutor asked for 18 months, mainly because of Boone’s health but the judge sided with the defense.

Back in November, Boone took the stand in the corruption case against the Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

He testified that he gave Burfoot cash for years, paid for dinners and gave him access to his beach house in exchange for support with city council matters that impacted his business.

Boone told the jury he was disappointed when Burfoot took the treasurers position, giving up his seat on city council but he claimed Burfoot reassured him he would still be able to do him favors.