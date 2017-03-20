Local businessman Ronnie Boone sentenced on bribery and bank fraud charges

NORFOLK, Va. – Local businessman Ronnie Boone Sr. has been sentenced for bribery and bank fraud.
Boone was sentenced to three years probation and one year of house arrest. He will face no jail time.
The prosecutor asked for 18 months, mainly because of Boone’s health but the judge sided with the defense.
Back in November, Boone took the stand in the corruption case against the Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.
He testified that he gave Burfoot cash for years, paid for dinners and gave him access to his beach house in exchange for support with city council matters that impacted his business.
Boone told the jury he was disappointed when Burfoot took the treasurers position, giving up his seat on city council but he claimed Burfoot reassured him he would still be able to do him favors.
Judith Boone issued the following statement after the sentencing of her husband Monday:
“I am eternally thankful to the court for showing leniency today in its sentencing of my husband, Ronald Boone, Sr.
He has made no excuses for his mistakes and has accepted full responsibility. I am hopeful that people will be able to look beyond this sad incident and remember that he has a kind heart and has helped a great many people in Hampton Roads through his numerous charitable works and community efforts.
Please also know that this sentence does not affect Judy Boone Realty. We are committed to serving our community and will continue to do so. I am so grateful for our loyal clients who have stayed the course with us through this tough time.
This does, however, greatly affect our family. We have been through some extremely challenging times before in our lives and have been able to rise above them through positive prayers of faith and supportive unified strength in our family and friends. With God’s grace and mercy, I trust this will also be how we will get through this difficult chapter together.
Thank you for respecting the privacy that our family needs to move forward right now.”