Two Norfolk-based Navy helicopter squadrons assisting with disaster relief in Texas

HOUSTON - Sailors with Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14 and Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 from Naval Station Norfolk flew into San Antonio, Texas this week to assist with relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

The HM-14 Vanguard and HM-15 Blackhawks are operating together as the Vanhawks with four HM-53E Sea Dragon heavy-lift helicopters.

Over 100 Sailors are working together to transport medical personnel, relief workers, and over 35,000 pounds of food and water to disaster struck areas on the Gulf Coast.

