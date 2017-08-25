× Squadron of the Month: HM-15 Blackhawks

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – News 3 is honored to feature HM-15 as our August Squadron of the Month!

The Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron is nicknamed the Blackhawks and flies the MH-53E Sea Dragon.

With over 700 sailors, it’s one of the largest squadrons in the Navy.

They are constantly standing ready to deploy anywhere in the world to provide airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery support in the Arabian Gulf.

The squadron is led by CO Bernard Vincent Spozio, XO Ty C. Jurica and CMC Brad Lewis.

You can follow their day-to-day activity on their Facebook page. Thank you to the Blackhawks for your dedicated service!