Squadron of the Month: HM-14 Vanguard

Naval Station Norfolk, Va. – News 3 is honored to feature HM-14 as our April Squadron of the Month!

The Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron is nicknamed the Vanguard and flies the MH-53E Sea Dragon.

With over 550 sailers, it’s one of the largest squadrons in the Navy.

They are constantly standing ready to deploy anywhere in the world to provide airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery support.