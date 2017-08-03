Bomb threat found on bathroom wall at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A bomb threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Thursday morning.

An employee discovered the bomb threat at approximately 7:50 a.m., according to a shipyard spokesperson.

Shipyard law enforcement was sent to the complex of work trailers to investigate and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) was contacted.

Additional security was implemented for the building and immediate surrounding area. The building was evacuated and security conducted a walk-through of the building as a precaution.

The all-clear was given at 11:47 a.m. and all activities have resumed as normal.

On Wednesday, five bomb threats were called in to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Another bomb threat was called in to Naval Station Norfolk. All of the threats were investigated and cleared. It is unknown if any of these threats are connected.

