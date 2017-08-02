Three bomb threats to two ships, one health clinic reported at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

NORFOLK, Va. – Three bomb threats were called in to two ships and a health clinic at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the base tells News 3 the first call was received at 9:19 a.m. for a bomb threat against the USS Whidbey Island. A second call was received at 9:55 a.m. for a bomb threat against Admiral Joel T. Boone Branch Health Clinic, and a third call was received at 10:30 a.m. for a bomb threat against the USS Carter Hall.

Emergency response teams are responding to assist.

The base is not on a lockdown, but security is heightened.

