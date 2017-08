NORFOLK, Va. – Officials at Naval Station Norfolk say they are investigating a reported bomb threat at Pier 14.

At this time, Pier 14 is on lockdown, according to a base spokesperson.

The bomb threat was received as a phone call around 6 a.m.

No further information is known at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

