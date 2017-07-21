15-year-old arrested for murder in Virginia Beach military housing community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a shooting that occurred June 23 in a military housing community in Virginia Beach.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive around 3:10 p.m. that afternoon and found the victim, 18-year-old Isaiah D. Martin, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Through their investigation and thanks to Crime Line tips, detectives were able to identify and arrest two people in connection to the homicide.

On July 11, 20-year-old Isaac Lecheino Wilson turned himself into police. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

On July 20, a 15-year-old boy was arrested by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Warrant/Fugitive Unit. He has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

Because he is a juvenile, a mugshot will not be released.

RELATED:

Man wanted in connection to Virginia Beach homicide turns himself in

Virginia Beach Police investigate homicide