VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday.

Police said there was someone suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive.

Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 3:15 p.m.

Navy Police were at the scene and told News 3’s Anthony Sabella that it is a military housing area.

There is no further information available at this time.

