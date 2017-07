VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a homicide turned himself into police Tuesday.

Isaac Wilson is charged with conspiracy of second degree murder.

Investigators said they got a call about shooting back on June 23.

An adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive.

The victim, 18-year-old Isaiah Martin, was shot outside a home.

Wilson is expected to appear in court Friday for a bond hearing.