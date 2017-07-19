× Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: 456 Fish

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk restaurants are offering some great deals on some delicious food this week.

News 3 is hitting up a different restaurant every day to show you all the great meals you can try during Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.

After opening up almost 14 years ago, 456 Fish has become a staple on Granby Street. Their delicious menu will get even better this week with new twists on customer favorites.

They’re offering a three course dinner for $35 during Restaurant Week. You can choose from a ton of different choices to make up your perfect meal!