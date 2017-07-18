Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Commune

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk is holding its Summer Restaurant Week from July 16 to July 23.

It’s the 23rd restaurant week and its bigger and better than ever.

They’ve got 27 restaurants participating, one of their newest additions is Commune.

They use only in-season ingredients that they’re able to get from local places which means their menu changes from day-to-day to in order to stay in sync with the best tasting ingredients.

Commune is open for both lunch and dinner and is offering a $12 lunch and a $25 dinner special for restaurant week.

