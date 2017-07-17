× Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Leone’s Italian

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk is holding its Summer Restaurant Week from July 16 to July 23.

It’s the 23rd restaurant week, and there are several new restaurants that have joined the roster this summer.

One of those is Leone’s Italian!

They pride themselves on serving authentic Italian food in an authentic atmosphere.

You can check them out during lunch and dinner, they’ll be offering two course lunches for $12 and three course dinners for both $25 and $35.