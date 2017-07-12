× Police hold “keeping Newport News safe” press conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers will hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

NPD told News 3 the presser will include updated numbers on efforts to remove guns from the streets, information about city-wide significant arrests, and an update on their Violent Crimes Reduction Task Force.

They will also discuss an active missing person’s case.

We asked was that case involving Kier and Chloe Johnson, who have not been seen since April 30th.

However, police would not confirm.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.